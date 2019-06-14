Pine Belt sending several contestants to 2019 Miss Mississippi Pageant

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Forty-five young women from across the state are preparing for next week’s Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg.
Some of the contestants are from the Pine Belt, including Macy Mitchell, who is Miss Hattiesburg and Katelyn Brown, who is Miss Natchez Trace.
Michell is a Petal native and Southern Miss graduate and has been competing in Miss Mississippi for four years.
“I truly have made some of my best friends, future brides maids, and so these girls are truly incredible and I am so excited to compete with them for the fourth time this year,” Mitchell said.
Brown is competing for the third year.
She is from Richton and she attends USM.
“I’m so excited to be reunited with some old friends and make some new ones,” said Brown
You can watch the pageant on WDAM-NBC on Saturday, June 22, at 8 p.m.
