HPD arrests 2 in power tool theft investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested two people believed to be involved in the theft of tools and other supplies from a home remodel job site on Pine Tree Drive.
HPD announced Friday that Christopher Heard and Amy Norris have been charged in the case. Heard is charged with grand larceny, and Norris is charged with hindering prosecution.
Police said the theft happened overnight on May 21. Surveillance video from the scene captured a suspect loading the tools into an SUV before driving away.
In addition to the arrests, police said they are also working to recover the tools Heard is accused of stealing. The stolen items include DeWALT, Bostitch and Senco power tools. Police said the tools would have been spray painted gold, yellow or red and were likely sold to people in the area on June 10.
Anyone who purchased the tools from Heard or Norris is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department.
