Hattiesburg police arrest auto burglary suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police arrested a 30-year-old man with active warrants in connection to auto burglaries.
Tyrone Madison, of Hattiesburg, was arrested by Hattiesburg police on Thursday after he was trying to sell a stolen laptop, which came from a previous auto burglary.
Madison was arrested and charged with multiple counts of auto burglary.
According to police, he is a prime suspect in another 12 auto burglaries, as well as a grand larceny auto, and a commercial burglary case.
Police said Madison was charged with auto burglaries that stemmed from South 10th Avenue, South 19th Avenue, North 19th Avenue, Conti Street, South 13th Avenue, North 21st Avenue, and Stevens Drive.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore said officers are also working to recover stolen items in the investigation.
“We would also like to thank the public for calling in with information on the suspect from previous B.O.L.O.s that we released,” police said.
