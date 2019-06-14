Career fair held for Youth Challenge cadets

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cadets in Class 50 of the Mississippi National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program got valuable information about military and civilian careers and educational opportunities in junior colleges and universities Friday during a career day held at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.
Representatives from local industry leaders and schools, such as Jackson State University and Jones College, met with the cadets in a morning session. Recruiters from all branches of the armed forces spoke with them in the afternoon.
Youth Challenge is a 22-week, military-style academy that gives high school dropouts a second chance at getting an education. About 200 cadets from all across Mississippi are part of Class 50.
The cadets will graduate on Saturday, June 22. Since 1994, more than 9,700 cadets have graduated from Mississippi’s Youth Challenge program.
