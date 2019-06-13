7 On the Road: A Southern Yankee serves baked goods and southern charm

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - You can't highlight a southern city without getting into its local eateries.
Hidden near the heart of downtown Columbia, there's a little bakery that brings just the right amount of southern charm mixed with a hint northern spunk. At A Southern Yankee, the atmosphere is just as sweet as the cinnamon rolls.
Tucked away on Eagle Day Avenue is a little house waiting to welcome everyone inside to a world of baked goods.
“People have told her for years that she needs to open up a restaurant or a bakery to sell her cinnamon rolls,” said Victoria Israel, the daughter of bakery owner Marcia Boleware.
Originally from Michigan, Boleware brought her Mennonite traditions to Columbia, and with the support of her family, she opened A Southern Yankee in 2014.
“All of our recipes are Amish/Mennonite recipes from our family, and everything is from scratch. Nothing is from the mix or anything like that,” said Israel.
Columbia locals couldn’t be more pleased with the bakery.
“We love the Southern Yankee. Of course, we love the owner, the cinnamon rolls. What’s your favorite? The cookies,” said one customer.
Locals say A Southern Yankee is not only known for its charm but its cinnamon rolls as well. We just had to give them a try.
“My wife wanted to have the best cinnamon rolls she’s ever had, and wife my loves cinnamon rolls,” said a customer. “The cinnamon rolls are definitely my favorite,” said baker Adam Williamson.
The cinnamon rolls may be sweet, but what makes the bakery a favorite can’t be cooked in an oven.
“Family. We’re a family-run business, and it’s fun working in a bakery with your family,” said Williamson.
“Mom really wanted people to feel that homey feel whenever they come in like she’s actually baking for them out of her home,” said Israel.
