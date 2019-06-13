Police identify 7-year-old boy shot and killed with assault rifle in drive-by

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 7-year-old child has died after being shot during a drive-by in Brookhaven Wednesday afternoon.
Brookhaven police identified the boy as Quantavious Allen, also called Yang Yang. They say he was inside playing video games when he was hit by a 7.62 caliber round from an AK 47. He died of his injuries.
Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins says the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on 2457 Grant Road.
The child, another sibling and his father were inside the house when someone fired 10 rounds into the home with an assault style weapon.
The child was flown to UMMC in Jackson where he died Thursday morning.
Officials are still searching for the suspect(s).
Chief Collins says the father of the child, other family members, and members of the community have been interviewed, but are not fully cooperating with police.
This is an active investigation.
