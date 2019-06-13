More humidity and pattern of summer storms on the horizon

Friday will start with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Through the day, the wind will flip back to the south and the humidity will be on the rise. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with a few clouds in the afternoon. There’s no real threat for rain. Saturday and Sunday will be almost carbon copies of one another. Highs will top out in the low 90s with a 20 to 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Severe weather isn't anticipated, just regular Mississippi summer storms. If you have plans to be outside, just make sure you have a place to duck inside for a while should a storm develop near you.
Monday and Tuesday of next week, there will be a slightly better chance for a shower or storm with highs around 90 with a 40 percent chance for an afternoon storm. By midweek, we really get entrenched in the summertime pattern with high humidity, highs around 90 and afternoon storms possible. That pattern may hiccup a bit as we head toward next weekend but expect temperatures in the 90s with at least an outside chance for a shower or storm for the foreseeable future.
