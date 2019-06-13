More humidity and pattern of summer storms on the horizon

Friday will start with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Through the day, the wind will flip back to the south and the humidity will be on the rise. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with a few clouds in the afternoon. There’s no real threat for rain. Saturday and Sunday will be almost carbon copies of one another. Highs will top out in the low 90s with a 20 to 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Severe weather isn't anticipated, just regular Mississippi summer storms. If you have plans to be outside, just make sure you have a place to duck inside for a while should a storm develop near you.