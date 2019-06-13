Hattiesburg police searching for grand larceny suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a grand larceny case.
Police said the incident happened overnight on May 21, 2019, on Pine Tree Drive.
According to police, an unknown suspect stole multiple power tools and other accessories from a home that is being remodeled.
If you have any information regarding the incident or can identify the person, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.
