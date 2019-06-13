Gubernatorial candidate Foster speaks to Jones GOP Women

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Republican candidate for governor, Robert Foster, made his second visit to a Jones County GOP meeting Wednesday.
Foster spoke to Jones County Republican Women during a luncheon at the Gables.
Foster, who’s a first-term state representative from DeSoto County, first spoke to that organization six months ago, just after he announced he was running for governor.
“We’ve got some of the hardest working, most God-fearing people in the nation living in our state, but we don’t have the opportunity economically that we should,” said Foster.
“A lot of it has to do with policies that are in place in Jackson that are being protected by career politicians and we need somebody to go in and shake things up a little bit,” he said.
“We have a real serious primary here and I believe we’re going to have a runoff and I feel very confident in my chances of making that runoff and it’s going to open up a lot of people’s eyes on August 6th and how the election results come in I think.”
Foster will face Bill Waller, Jr. and Lt. Governor Tate Reeves in that August primary.
