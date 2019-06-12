PRCC’s Wiley Cleland tabbed NJCAA All-American

“Wiley’s a special young man and I describe him with one word and that’s a winner,” said PRCC head coach Michael Avalon. “If you watch him at shortstop, you may not say he’s your prototypical shortstop. But one thing I always say there is I got a winner at shortstop. And if you have a winner at shortstop, you’re in a good situation. Hard-working kid, humble kid.”