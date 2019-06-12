PRCC’s Wiley Cleland tabbed NJCAA All-American

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - For just the eight time in its program’s history, Pearl River Community College boasts an All-American.
Wiley Cleland was named to the NJCAA All-America third-team on Tuesday after a stellar sophomore season with the Wildcats.
The Columbia Academy grad batted .327 with 53 runs-batted-in and a team-high 19 doubles this season. Cleland – who will suit up for Louisiana-Monroe next season – leaves PRCC with a .298 career batting average.
“Wiley’s a special young man and I describe him with one word and that’s a winner,” said PRCC head coach Michael Avalon. “If you watch him at shortstop, you may not say he’s your prototypical shortstop. But one thing I always say there is I got a winner at shortstop. And if you have a winner at shortstop, you’re in a good situation. Hard-working kid, humble kid.”
