Perry Co. School District receives grants for summer reading program

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reading during the summer is vital to your child’s improvement in the classroom, according to Perry County School District administrators.
This summer, the Perry County School District summer reading program received two $50,000 grants from AmeriCorps for both Runnelstown Elementary and South Perry Elementary.
According to their website, AmeriCorps is a voluntary civil society program supported by the U.S. federal government, foundations, corporations, and other donors engaging adults in public service work with a goal of “helping others and meeting critical needs in the community.”
On estimate, at least 60 kids will participate in the program this summer, according to Jasmine Smith, Director of Federal programs and curriculum.
“Kind of get them used to come in the school and work on those foundational skills so that they get a little jump start,” said Smith.
Tracey Henderson is a teacher for the summer reading program, and she said that this program is one step closer to the right direction for students.
“But I think it’s a good option so they can keep them from being able to from having to be retained, so they can move on with their peers to the next grade,” said Henderson.
Smith said the program will start on June 17 and last until the beginning of July. The program is geared towards students that are in kindergarten and 1st through 3rd grade.
Students will learn how to pick up a book, read effectively, and basic skills before school starts in August.
Smith said that “strong readers create strong leaders.”
