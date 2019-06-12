MSU makes second straight trip to Omaha

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Four head coaches in four years has not stopped Mississippi State from reaching four consecutive Super-Regionals and two straight College World Series.
The latest coach to lead the Bulldogs to Omaha is Chris Lemonis – the winningest first-year coach in SEC history (51 wins).
State opens its eleventh World Series appearance against Auburn on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. MSU took two of three from the Tigers in late March.
After falling to eventual national champion Oregon State last season, the Dawgs know what to expect in Nebraska this year.
"It may not even be the atmosphere on the field,” Lemonis said. “It may be everything you're asked to do out there while your family's there and the chaos of Omaha. But going to Omaha and playing for a while like they did last year will be a big benefit."
"Last year helped us this year with experience,” said MSU sophomore outfielder Rowdey Jordan. “We've been there, done that, know what to expect. And I feel like last year really helped us for this year."
“I remember last year, obviously we were going to win and we wanted to win,” said MSU senior outfielder Elijah MacNamee. “We did really well but it was definitely a different feeling because of the rollercoaster we had. But this year it’s like, we’re going to Omaha. But we’re not just going to Omaha, we’re going to win. We got a job to do, a job to finish.”
