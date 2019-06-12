Man who died after being shot in Gulfport, driven to Hattiesburg identified

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg man police say was shot in Gulfport and died after being driven back to the Hub City over the weekend has been identified.
Lamar County Deputy Coroner Blake Matherne identified the man as 20-year-old Lee Barnes III. Breanna McClendon, also of Hattiesburg, is charged with second-degree murder in the case.
According to the Gulfport Police Department, Barnes and McClendon, 20, were together when they pulled into a gas station on U.S. Highway 49 early Sunday morning. Police said the pair was involved in some type of altercation, which led to McClendon shooting Barnes.
Police said an unidentified witness helped get Barnes back into the vehicle, and then McClendon drove to Hattiesburg. Matherne said Barnes was pronounced dead at Merit Health Wesley. Barnes’ body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Officials with the Gulfport police department said Hattiesburg police assisted with the investigation that led to McClendon’s arrest. She was booked into the Harrison County Jail where she remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond.
Gulfport police said the investigation is ongoing and they are still looking for the witness who assisted Barnes at the gas station. That person, or anyone else who has information that could help investigators, is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
