Man accused of assaulting student at Wayne County High School

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A Wayne County man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a teenager inside Wayne County High School.
According to authorities, Omar Boykin is accused of walking into the school and punching a 14-year-old student in the face. Boykin was arrested at his home later in the day by Waynesboro police and charged with assault.
Officials with the Wayne County School District said the attack reportedly happened because of an argument between the victim and Boykin’s son.
We’re told Boykin’s bond was set at $2,500 and he may be facing more charges.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, this is not the first time Boykin has been in trouble with the law. Officials with the sheriff’s office said Boykin was charged with assault in 2003 and again in 2010.
