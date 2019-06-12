Hattiesburg hosts annual senior citizen prom

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A day to remember, senior prom welcomed many people throughout the Pine Belt.
Seniors danced the day away inside Jackie Dole Community Center in Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon.
Barbara Higgs was one of the lucky ladies making it out on the dance floor during Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation’s annual senior prom.
"I missed my prom and I hope there is somebody here that can dance because I brought my dancing shoes,” Higgs said.
Unable to attend her prom back in 1966, Higgs said this fun event brought back happy memories of her late husband.
“I dated my husband at 16 and married him at 18,” Higgs said. “He was a pipeliner. He would have been 84 years old; he was 13 years older than me. We were married 48 years when died.”
Cadets from the youth challenge added a little spark to the event by dancing and enjoying new company.
Higgs said she just hopes they know how to do the jitterbug.
“I love military men,” Higgs said.
“It just warms my heart to see,” Cadet Detrayvion Lewis said.
“I feel like I’m helping out the community,” Cadet Taylor Thornton said.
“It makes me feel good that I can give them some of my time and make them feel good,” Cadet Dawson Oliver said.
“It’s really a good time for our seniors in the Hattiesburg community to get together and mingle and really bring back that youth,” Chayvontae Champman said.
A few Hattiesburg firefighters also took part in the mix.
The prom was a spectacular event for all, including U.S. Army Veteran OD Richmond, who said he wouldn’t miss it.
“The music,” Richmond said. “The dancing and the food.”
