Hattiesburg area begins year-long 19th Amendment celebration

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A celebration has begun in Hattiesburg to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
It granted women the right to vote.
A luncheon at the Train Depot Tuesday afternoon kicked off a year-long series of planned events, which will honor pioneers in the women’s suffrage movement.
The event featured a historical overview of the subject.
And special tribute was paid to Hattiesburg’s Evelyn Gandy, who was the first woman to serve as Lt. Governor of Mississippi.
“Looking at the people we have, the way women are represented in every aspect of our community, that starts with having basic rights and things like voting really pushed people into that realm," said Stacy Ahua, luncheon chair for the 19th Amendment Committee.
“We want to have a full year celebration,” said Anna Rush, chair of the 19th Amendment Committee. “Back 100 years ago, it took a full year from when the Senate passed the 19th Amendment until enough states ratified it to become the law of the land.”
Other events celebrating the 19th Amendment will include university lectures and art exhibits.
