First Alert: Thursday forecast

Thursday will start cool with temperatures in the 60s in the morning. In the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, with more high clouds, temperatures will cruise into the upper 80s. The humidity will still be reasonably low tomorrow (by South Mississippi standards), so it won’t be unbearable outside.
Friday, the wind will shift from the north back to the southeast during the day. As the wind shifts, it will allow the humidity to sneak back into the area. Afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees.
This weekend, with that south wind continuing, the humidity will take over. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible as highs cruise into the low the 90s. Rain chances aren’t terribly high, only around 30 to 40 percent but keep an eye to the sky. Any rain that does develop will likely be accompanied by lightning and gusty wind.
Next week the afternoon showers and storms continue with highs still around 90 degrees.
