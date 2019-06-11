State Treasurer kicks off ABLE program in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new program is available to help people with disabilities save money.
It’s called ABLE, or Achieving a Better Life Experience.
It was first passed by Congress in 2014 and the Mississippi Legislature established the state’s ABLE Act in 2017.
The program allows eligible people with disabilities to save money in special accounts that may be used for qualifying disability expenses while maintaining their eligibility for federal public benefits.
The maximum yearly limit for contributions to an ABLE account is $15,000.
Tuesday morning, Mississippi state treasurer Lynn Fitch helped kick off the program in Hattiesburg at the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Fitch is also one of nine Board members for the Mississippi ABLE program.
Other kick off events for the program in Mississippi were held Tuesday in Tupelo and Olive Branch.
