Silver Alert cancelled for 86-year-old Pike County woman

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for an 86-year-old Pike County woman. She has been found safe.
Annie Mae Gallager is described as a black female who is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She went missing Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. in the 1100 block of JJ Carter Road in Pike County wearing a gray shirt, black pants and black casual shoes.
Gallager was seen walking into a tree line west of JJ Carter Road possibly heading towards 1080 Sherman Line Road. She may also be accompanied by Cynthia Gallager who is described as a black female.
Family members say Annie Mae Gallager suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
