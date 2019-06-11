Saints reportedly agree to extension with Cam Jordan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s practice about his reported contract extension, Cam Jordan paused to observe a plane flying over the Saints facility and then explained “I was hoping it was a cargo drop, I was hoping that was going to be my new bag coming down.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 9th-year defensive end has agree to a 3-year extension, worth $52.5 million. His contract was previously set to expire after the 2020 season, meaning he is now inked through the 2023 campaign. He tallied 12 sacks in 2018, bringing his career tally to 71.5 sacks.
After Tuesday’s practice, Sean Payton said the reported deal was “much deserved and he is someone that has been extremely productive so I think it’s a good thing."
Saints minicamp practices are scheduled to be open to the public with both Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions beginning at 11 AM.
