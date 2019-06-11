Man wanted out of Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.
The sheriff’s department said they’re looking for Linnzell Washington.
According to authorities, Washington has an active Felony Warrant for his arrest issued by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).
The sheriff’s department said he has contacts and has been known to frequently visit the New Orleans East area, Lumberton, Columbia, and Picayune.
If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-798-5528 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
