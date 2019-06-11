Home destroyed, pet killed after fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County home was destroyed, and a pet was killed in a fire on Monday.
Shady Grove and Sharon volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire on 70 County Barn Road, shortly after 9 p.m.
Officials with Jones County Fire Council said Billy McIntyre was in his mobile home watching tv with his roommate when he noticed smoke alarms going off. As McIntyre was walking to the back of the home, smoke began to fill the home. When he reached a bedroom toward the back of the home, it was engulfed in flames.
McIntyre, his roommate along with two dogs managed to escape the fire, but the other pet died during the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
