Health clinic promoting men’s health with free exams

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s National Men’s Health Week, a time for men to have check-ups and receive health screenings at no charge through Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.
“I believe every man out there should take this opportunity,” said patient Reuben Rester.
Awareness, prevention and education. That’s the goal of National Men’s Health Week.
“The five biggest causes of death in men are heart and lung disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer. These roughly are preventable diseases at some point and time,” said Dr. James Griffin Jr., chief medical officer for Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative.
Griffin is an advocate for men’s health.
“There is a big lag behind men only seeing the doctor when something is wrong rather than going to the doctor once or twice a year making sure they are okay,” Griffin said.
Men see doctors about half as frequently as women, according to Griffin. He said the focus behind Men’s Health Week is in hopes of preventing any future complications.
“Throughout the clinics, and we have eight different sites where we are going to be screening men," Griffin said. "We are offering blood sugar and cholesterol testing, weight, body mass index and prostate exams.”
As well as glucose testing. Men can take advantage of the free screenings with Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative clinics through Friday, June 14.
“Our health is important. I believe that every man should take preventative measures to get his health checked out,” Rester said.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.