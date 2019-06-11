First Alert: Tuesday evening forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Passing high clouds this afternoon and evening will clear out as we head through 10 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will ease back from the mid-80s this afternoon into the 70s after sundown. And then the area will bottom out around 60 overnight. There is an outside shot that a few places get into the 50s. The 50s!
Wednesday will be another pretty nice day. With only some passing high clouds and a light breeze, temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be on the low end of the climatological scale. No threat for rain. Thursday will be another pretty nice day, albeit a bit warmer, with highs closer to 90.
By Friday, the wind flips back around to the south of the Gulf and we reintroduce summertime humidity to the area. Highs will be around 90, but with the humidity back, it will feel like around 95. There is an outside shot for a shower or storm, but generally, the day looks dry.
That all changes this weekend, as the south wind continues and the air temperatures warm into the low to mid-90s, there will be a chance for storms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be around 30 to 40 percent with storms packing some heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts up to 60 mph possible.
The afternoon showers and storms stick around into next week with highs rolling in the low 90s each day.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.