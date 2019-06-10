Local antique market draws people to downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Each month, thousands of people take a stroll down memory lane, shopping for antique and unique things.
"We like to have a good, healthy, thriving downtown in our city,” said Lucky Rabbit owner Abby Thaxton.
The Lucky Rabbit draws in people from all over to experience the unique shop, which has been making a big impact on local tourism in the area.
"We keep track of how many customers we have and on an average month, even a hot month like June, we get about 7,000 customers, a lot of them are new customers, to the area. They make plans to eat in the downtown area and stay in the hotels in Hattiesburg,” explained Thaxton.
"Well, everyone treats you nice here. They’re good to you. You can find most anything you’re hunting if you’re a junk collector like I am. You’ll find something in here,” said customer Rickey Shows.
Fellow antique lovers can agree that the Lucky Rabbit adds just a touch of charm to the city.
"I think it’s important to support downtown because a healthy downtown creates a healthy city. Downtown and Hattiesburg create such a charming area for our city,” said Thaxton.
More than 80 vendors are a part of this operation. Some of them travel hours just to be able to sell their items.
The Lucky Rabbit opens on the first Thursday of every month.
