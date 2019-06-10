2 Lady Bobcats double up on All-America honors

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Jones College freshman shortstop L.P. Trammell and sophomore first baseman McKennah Sikes Monday were named National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All-America.
Trammell (Germantown), who was recently named the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ Most Valuable Player, was selected NJCAA first-team All-America, while Sikes (Van Buren, Ark.) earned third-team honors.
Both players had been tabbed second-team All-America last week by Fastpitch News, which also tabbed pitcher Hallie Donald (Mooreville) honorable mention All-America.
Earlier, Trammell and Sikes were named All-America by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA).
Trammell batted .429 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. She topped the nation in slugging percentage at 1.036, led the state and Region 23 in home runs. Nationally, Trammell ranked third in home runs, 12th in RBIs.
Sikes led the team with a .449 batting average with 17 home runs and ninth nationally. Nationally, she tied for ninth in home runs, ranked 13th with an .882 slugging percentage and tied for 15th in RBIs.
Donald was 25-2 with a 2.02 earned run average. She led the state and region and was tied for third nationally in wins. She had 104 strikeouts and allowed 143 hits in 132.0 innings pitched. She had 26 walks. Offensively, Donald batted .333 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. She was an All-Region 23 performer as a freshman.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.