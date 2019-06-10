2 Lady Bobcats double up on All-America honors

Donald was 25-2 with a 2.02 earned run average. She led the state and region and was tied for third nationally in wins. She had 104 strikeouts and allowed 143 hits in 132.0 innings pitched. She had 26 walks. Offensively, Donald batted .333 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. She was an All-Region 23 performer as a freshman.