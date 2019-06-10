Hattiesburg woman charged with murder in Gulfport shooting; police searching for witness

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hattiesburg woman is in custody after an early morning shooting in Gulfport on Sunday.
Breanna McClendon, 20, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.
The initial investigation revealed that McClendon and the victim were together when they arrived at the Circle K gas station located at 13490 Highway 49 in Gulfport early Sunday.
Police said an altercation occurred, at which time McClendon shot the victim. She then drove the victim to Hattiesburg, where he was later taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.
The Gulfport Police Department is seeking to identify a witness who arrived at the store and assisted in getting the victim back into the vehicle, not knowing the victim had been shot. That person is being asked to contact Gulfport Police Department 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.
McClendon is being held in the Harrison County jail with a bond set at $500,000 by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
The Gulfport Police Department would like to thank the Hattiesburg Police Department for their assistance in this joint investigation which resulted in McClendon’s arrest.
