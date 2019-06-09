PRCC softball pair named HM All-America

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College sophomores, catcher Mary Grace Turner and first baseman Elizabeth Taggard, were both named honorable mention All-America late last week by Fastpitch News.
Monday, Turner earned third-team All-American honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Turner, an All-Region 23 selection and first-team All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges honoree, hit .397 with a PRCC-record 18 home runs, 16 doubles and 48 RBIs. A William Carey University commitment, the Leakesville native ranked fifth nationally in home runs.
Taggard, a second-team All-MACJC selection, hit .455 with 22 doubles and 55 RBIs. A Belhaven College signee, the Picayune native was named MACJC “Player of the Week” twice.
A trio of PRCC freshmen also picked up postseason honors.
Shortstop Brooke Fagan (Kiln) was named All-Region 23 as well as first-team All-MACJC, while pitcher Grace Stringer (South Jones/Moselle) and BreAnna Corkern (Watson, La.) were second-team All-MACJC.
