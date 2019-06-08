Governor Bryant creates intra-agency to monitor effects of Bonnet Carre Spillway

“Last week I sent a letter to the Department of Commerce requesting that Secretary Ross issue a federal fisheries disaster declaration for Mississippi due to the Bonnet Carré Spillway opening. I am deeply concerned over the influx of fresh water into the Mississippi Sound and the adverse effects it is having on our marine resources. I appreciate the Department of Marine Resources and the University of Southern Mississippi coordination of this important effort and all that they do to protect and preserve our marine resources.”

Governor Phil Bryant