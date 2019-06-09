First Alert: Monday evening forecast

The Pine Belt will continue to watch passing clouds, with a handful of showers, drift across the sky Monday afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms may develop, but strong or severe weather isn’t expected.
Tuesday, after a cold front passes through the area, the weather will be pretty nice. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with only a few clouds and lower humidity. As far as June is concerned, this is about as nice a day as one can ask for.
The nice weather will hold on through Wednesday and Thursday too. While the temperatures will modify into the upper 80s, the humidity should still be manageable and the wind will be light out of the northwest.
By Friday, the wind starts to shift back around to the South. Temperatures will bump back into the 90s. Then this weekend, with a south wind and the sub-tropical ridge taking back over, the humidity will go back up, too. And along with the temperatures and the humidity... the chance for rain will increase, too. Rain chances this weekend will be around 20-30%.
Next week that trend continues through Thursday. Things start to dry out a bit into that weekend. Highs will continue to run in the 90s.
