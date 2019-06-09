Fire crews save Jones County home from being complete loss

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Fire officials are crediting the efforts of fire crews after battling a structure fire and saving it from being a complete loss on Saturday morning.
Union and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to the fire at Beech Road in Ovett, shortly after 8 a.m.
When crews arrived, there was heavy fire through the roof on the rear of the single-family home.
Officials said the fire destroyed the kitchen and attic area.
Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said because of fast efforts and hard work, fire crews were able to save the rest of the home.
“After an aggressive interior attack, firefighters contained the fire in the kitchen area of the home and the attic space above it,” Bumgardner said. “Thanks to their quick response and hard work, firefighters saved the remainder of the home.”
Bumgardner said no one was injured and they believe electrical issues caused the fire.
