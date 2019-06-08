Forrest County Sheriff candidates speak at forum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Candidates running for Forrest County Sheriff spoke on Saturday morning at a candidate forum in Hattiesburg.
Republican candidates Charlie Sims and Nick Calico answered questions about their platform and plans for the sheriff’s department.
The event was free and open to the public. It was hosted by Jaycees of Hattiesburg.
“Just to hear each side really, each candidate has their own position and everything they’re wanting to do, and they want to present for themselves,” Jaycees State President Kayla Cedotal said.
The primary vote is coming up on Aug. 6 and the general election is set for Nov. 5.
Longtime Sheriff Billy McGee is not seeking re-election.
