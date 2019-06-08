First Alert: Sunday forecast

Sunday will be partly cloudy with just a few showers possible with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is just 20 percent.
Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
For Tuesday and Wednesday look for mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid 80s Tuesday and in the upper 80s Wednesday. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.
For Thursday into Saturday expect sunny skies and much drier and less humid weather. Highs will be in the upper 80s through Friday and in the lower 90s by Saturday. Lows will be mainly in the lower to mid 60s.
