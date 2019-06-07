Woman killed in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins woman died in a Thursday night crash in Covington County.
Sgt. Travis Luck, spokesman for Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop J, said troopers responded to the one-car wreck on U.S. 84 at Magee Road around 10:32 p.m.
A preliminary investigation determined that a Honda Accord was traveling east on U.S. 84 when the driver lost control of the car and ran off the left shoulder of the roadway before colliding with a tree, according to Luck.
Luck said the driver, identified as 51-year-old Nancy Bergens, was removed from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
