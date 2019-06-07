Woman killed in Covington County crash

MHP said a car ran off the shoulder of the road and collided with a tree, killing the driver. (Source: Gray TV)
June 7, 2019 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated June 7 at 2:59 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins woman died in a Thursday night crash in Covington County.

Sgt. Travis Luck, spokesman for Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Troop J, said troopers responded to the one-car wreck on U.S. 84 at Magee Road around 10:32 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that a Honda Accord was traveling east on U.S. 84 when the driver lost control of the car and ran off the left shoulder of the roadway before colliding with a tree, according to Luck.

Luck said the driver, identified as 51-year-old Nancy Bergens, was removed from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

