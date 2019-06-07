Tree falls on home in Hattiesburg, family escapes without injuries

The tree fell into the living room area of the home damaged the roof and fell onto a vehicle parked in front of the house. (Source: WDAM)
By Ashley Jackson | June 7, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 11:31 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A tree fell on a home in Hattiesburg while a family was inside on Friday.

It happened as thunderstorms moved across the area that morning.

The McNair family said they heard a loud boom outside their front window around 9:30 a.m. on Northwest Circle.

The family was trapped inside until they found a way out through the back door avoiding injuries.

