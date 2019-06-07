Pink Up: Laurel hospital hunts elusive breast cancer with latest tech

"The biggest thing is now there is an answer," Dr. Winstead said. "There is something that we can do. There was a lot of legislation that came through that made it a legal responsibility for radiology when they're reading the mammogram to say, you have dense breasts. The big question was always, what do you do with that information? ‘Well now I know that I'm at increased risk for cancer, and they can't detect it, so I put my head on the pillow at night and that's a real reassuring feeling.’ The answer now is, we have the ability, we have something additional that can screen for those cancers."