Petal Dollar General to host career event

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Dollar General store is hosting a career event on Friday, June 7.
Representatives from the store’s human resources and store operations teams are planning a career event at the Dollar General in Petal, located at 505 Highway 42.
Participants will have the chance to learn more about job opportunities, the company’s history, competitive wages and benefits offered, and training programs.
Information about career opportunities with Dollar General can be found on their website here.
The company encourages applicants to review available positions and formally apply for desired positions before attending the hiring event.
The career event will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
