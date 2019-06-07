Mother, boyfriend charged after 4-year-old killed, younger sister hospitalized with severe injuries in Mississippi

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after a four-year-old was killed and her three-year-old sister hospitalized in Natchez.
Police Chief Walter Armstrong says the children were severely abused.
Twenty-five-year-old Lakeisha Marie Jones, the children’s mother, and 24-year-old James Christopher Anderson have both been arrested and charged. They are both being held without bond at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Four-year-old Armani Hill was pronounced dead in a Merit Natchez emergency room at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. Natchez Coroner James Lee said an autopsy shows that the child died from blunt force trauma.
“I wish I had the correct words to describe how devastating this is," said Coroner Lee. “God have Mercy."
Wednesday night, Natchez police were called to 601 Washington Road at 11:02 p.m. Once on Old Washington Road, officers were stopped by a vehicle that had what appeared to be a very sick child inside. The officer immediately realized that both of the girls were in critical condition and had been severely abused.
Both children were taken to the hospital. Police said they had at least 12 injuries, but would not go into detail.
Armani Hill died at the hospital and her 3-year-old sister was taken to a level 1 trauma hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police say that the boyfriend, Anderson, was the only person home with the girls at the time of the abuse, as the mother left the children in his care Tuesday night while she worked an 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift.
The mother, Jones, said she stopped home briefly after getting off work Wednesday morning, but then she left again that same morning. She admitted that when she left the second time, the girls were doing fine. She also stated that one of them got up and walked around, showing no signs of injuries.
After the abuse, police say Anderson made the children go on 1/4 mile walk to the Holiday Apartment Complex on Washington Road where his mother lived. Police said one of the girls kept falling down during the walk from being injured so badly.
According to police, the Department of Human Services had previously opened two cases on the children due to injuries in the past.
“What I can tell you is that it was a very sad day for law enforcement because we witnessed first hand severe beating that these young children had endured at the hands of a caregiver," Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said during a press conference Friday.
Lakeisha Jones is charged with two counts of child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. Police said that during the investigation, officers learned that she had been made aware of the abuse by the boyfriend but didn’t take action to protect the children. She was arraigned June 7 and given a $250,000 bond.
James Anderson is charged with two counts of felonious abuse of a child, which carries no less than five years and up to life in prison. He was arraigned June 7 and denied bond on both counts.
The four-year-old’s body is being transported to the state crime lab for mandatory autopsy.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
