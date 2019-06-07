More scattered storms and humidity today

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with cloudy skies and high humidity with temps in the mid 70s. Scattered t-storms will be return later on so keep your raincoats and umbrellas handy throughout the day.
Highs will be held down into the mid-80s this afternoon. A few Showers will linger into the overnight hours as lows fall into the low 70s.
We’ll see more widely scattered storms on Saturday but I wouldn’t cancel any plans. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Sunday will be a little drier with partly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Next week will be sunny and dry and we’ll even get a break from the humidity for a few days as a weak front slides through the area on Tuesday.
