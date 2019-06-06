WCU co-hosts Mississippi Attorney General candidate forum

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University and The Federalist Society co-hosted the 2019 Mississippi Attorney General candidate forum Wednesday night.
The event was held at the Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium on William Carey’s Hattiesburg campus.
Republican candidates Andy Taggart and State Rep. Mark Baker were in attendance. Attorney Russel Mobile moderated the event. Retired Judge Charles Pickering was scheduled to be the moderator, but organizers said he was unable to participate.
Organizers said State Treasurer Lynn Fitch, a Republican, was invited to attend but declined due to scheduling conflicts. Democratic candidate Jennifer Riley Collins was also invited, but organizers say she “politely" declined.
Taggart and Baker discussed several topics regarding their experience level, the protection of religious liberties and the assurance of equal opportunity of Mississippi residents.
“Having been retained to perform the role of attorney general when the attorney general would not do it, has prepared me very well to do the job,” said Taggart when asked what qualifies him to be Mississippi’s Attorney General.
“In my 16 years in the legislature, I have seen the Office of the Attorney General,” replied Baker. “I know how the office of the attorney general is holding Mississippi back.”
A second forum, sponsored by the Mississippi Federation of College Republicans, will be hosted Friday, June 7, at Southwest Community College in Summit, Miss. This debate will feature candidates running for Governor, Secretary of State and the Attorney General’s office.
