4th Street golf tourney raises $6,000

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Neither wind nor rain could keep the 4th Street Classic from donating to its appointed charity for a 10th consecutive year.
Despite inclement weather that initially caused its postponement in April before forcing its cancellation in May, the annual charity golf tournament was able to donate $6,000 to the Hub City Humane Society.
“(We) are extremely thankful for this opportunity,” said Tia Moreno, Hub City Humane Society kennel supervisor. “We’d really like to thank the sponsors, we’d really like to thank the participants and we’d definitely like to thank the volunteers.
Moreno, who was presented with the proceeds Thursday, said the animal shelter in Lamar County does not normally receive donations in such a lump sum, but that it will be put toward one of the larger projects on the organization’s wish list.
“These funds will go towards a permanent building that will enable us to care for more animals on a larger scale, but also more efficiently … Right now, our main concern is to making things more efficient and more stable for the animals that we take care of.”
Born as the End Zone 3-Man Scramble 10 years ago, the golf tournament was rechristened under the banner of the 4th Street Bar, which opened at the site of its predecessor and decided to keep the tradition alive.
Over the past decade, the tourney has donated more than $35,000 to a variety of causes, including The DeBard School, University of Southern Mississippi’s women’s softball and United Way.
“We seem to pick really good charities, charities that are local and mean something to a lot of people,” said Chad Boudreaux, who has served as tournament director since the event’s beginning.
“I don’t pick the charities. We let the sponsors and the golfers do that or even just the average customer pick the charity. Our sponsors get behind it because it’s more of an event. It’s a lot of fun.”
Which may explain in large why a tournament that basically never was able to take place still raised a significant donation.
“It’s a great cause and we’ve been proud to be a part of it for 10 years now,” said Cory Dossett, Stokes Distributing draft technician.
Despite the dire weather forecast, more than 100 golfers were at Shadow Ridge Golf Club hoping against hope, and many took part in the Saturday night pairing party and the post-tourney awards ceremony.
Curtis Wand, general manager of Glory Bound Gyro Co. in Hattiesburg, said event has been a boon for many in the area.
“It’s great for the community, a great cause, and we’re just glad involved in it,” Wand said. “It’s good to be involved year after year.”
And the tournament, which has ties back to the old End Zone Classic, intends to continue to stage the event annually.
Next year, not only will the tournament shift its spring date to a hopefully more cooperative spot on the calendar, weather-wise, but also seek another organization to help support.
“We’re so happy to be part of this community and continue our growth in this community,” 4th Street co-owner Slade White said. “When Chad Boudreaux and I visited the Hub City Humane City, we just saw how much they could use this.
“So, it was a no-brainer to go in and help them out, and we encourage everyone to keep contributing to them because this is an on-going thing. We’re just playing a small part in this.”
