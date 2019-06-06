Sheriff: Dollar General robber had help from store employee

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Investigators with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said they believe the man who robbed the Dollar General store on State Route 589 on May 30 had inside help from a store employee.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies have arrested Andrea Cooley, 19, and Daylen Jones, 19, in the case. Rigel said Jones is Cooley’s boyfriend.
According to investigators, the store was robbed around 10:20 p.m. on a Thursday just after employees locked the doors for the night. The alleged robber was still inside the store after employees closed up.
Deputies said the suspect told the employees he had a gun and forced one of them into the back office and to give him cash. The suspect left the store on foot after getting the money.
Rigel said Cooley was a Dollar General employee and was working the night the store was robbed. Investigators believe Jones was the man waiting inside the store and confronted employees after the doors were locked.
Rigel said Cooley was arrested Wednesday and Jones was arrested Thursday. Both are charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery. The suspects made their initial court appearances Thursday, where their bonds were set at $110,000 each.
Rigel credits the hard work and determination of his investigators for making the arrests.
