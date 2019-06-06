Rain gear will be your best friend again today

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with widespread showers and t-storms with temps in the mid-70s. Showers and t-storms will be likely all say so keep your raincoats and umbrellas handy throughout the day.
Can’t rule out a rogue strong storm either today as well as periods of heavy rain highs will be held down into the low 80s this afternoon. Showers will linger into the overnight hours as lows fall into the low 70s.
Thursday and Friday will be rainy with a few breaks. Rainfall totals will be between 1 and 3 inches. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
While widespread flooding is not a concern, localized flooding is becoming a concern. While most of the area will only pick up about 2-4 inches, a few localized areas could pick up as much as 6 inches of rain.
By Sunday, the area starts to transition back to just afternoon storms with highs around 90. That pattern will hold on Sunday, Monday and into Tuesday before high pressure looks to take back over with more sunshine and heat by mid-week next week.
