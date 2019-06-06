Pinebelt Foundation awards $55,500 in grants to local nonprofits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community foundation recently awarded money to several Pine Belt nonprofit organizations that work with adults with disabilities.
The Pine Belt Foundation’s Ann Morris Memorial Fund awarded $55,000 to Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp, Arc of the Pine Belt Region, Arc of Southeast Mississippi, Hattiesburg Arts Council, William Carey University (Quality of Life Program), and William Carey University (Harnessing Adults Full Potential Through Music Therapy Program).
The money will be used to improve the quality of life to elderly age people, who are diagnosed as intellectually challenged.
The Abbie Rogers Civitan Camp received a grant of $3,875 to increase recreation opportunities and providing these games as they transition to their home. The second part of the grant will purchase portable modifications for the grounds at camp Iti Kana and Elks Camp to accommodate wheelchair access.
The Arc of the Pine Belt Region received a grant of $12,750 to improve and continue social and recreational activities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the ArcTivities program. This may include events such as movie nights, game nights, dance parties, sporting events, and holiday parties.
The Arc of Southeast MS received $20,000 for their Rise and Shine program and Sunsetters NOT Sunsitters program. Rise and Shine will use their $10,000 grant to provide adults with disabilities an opportunity to excel in community recreational activities. Sunsetters NOT Sunsitters program will use their $10,000 grant to offer recreational programming to adults with disabilities.
The Hattiesburg Arts Council received $5,000 for their smART Space ARC Rise and Shine program to engage intellectually and developmentally disabled adults with interactive movement, role-playing, music and art activities, and to encourage self-expression and creativity.
William Carey University’s “Quality of Life” program and “Harnessing Adults Full Potential Through Music Therapy” program received $13,875. The “Quality of Life” program will use their $8,875 grant to facilitate interaction in social settings between University Students and older persons with intellectual disabilities including lunches, day trips, and movies.
In addition, WCU’s “Harnessing Adults Full Potential Through Music Therapy” program will use their $5,000 grant to offer services to adults with intellectual disabilities to increase acquisition of skill building and activities for daily living.
