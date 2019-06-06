One Tank Trip: National World War II Museum in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - It’s time to hit the road again with our One Tank Trip Series, which helps you have fun with your family without costing a fortune. The WDAM crew loaded up and headed to New Orleans to visit the National World War II Museum ahead of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion.
We got an early start and headed south down I-59 toward New Orleans.
After a little bit of traffic, we arrived at the National World War II Museum.
This year being the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, this is an important, historical and educational adventure for the entire family.
Founded in 2000, the museum is designated by Congress as America's official National WWII Museum.
The museum is huge! It is split up into several pavilions that cover several city blocks. To really get the full experience of the museum, you really need to dedicate at least a whole day. Our guide also told us they offer a two-day pass for those who want to take in all the museum has to offer.
The museum covers the war’s many battles and how they were fought throughout the European and Pacific Theaters. See what it took to plan the invasion on D-Day and storm the beaches of Normandy.
You’ll also get to see some of the actual aircraft that fought the battle from the air during the numerous bombing campaigns.
There are also exhibits covering the Bombing of Pearl Harbor, which launched the U.S into World War Two. Some of the items included are newspapers from that fateful day to an actual piece of the USS Arizona.
You’ll also see what it was like to live on the home front during the war and supply the war effort.
The museum is a must visit that will leave you with a greater appreciation for the leaders and everyday men and women who saw us through the war that changed the world.
