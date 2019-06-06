Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson’s father killed in situation involving law enforcement

Gipson was killed in a situation involving law enforcement in Simpson Co.
By Mary Grace Eppes | June 6, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 1:18 PM

Simpson County, Miss. (WLBT) - The father of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson was shot and killed in a situation involving law enforcement officials.

According to reports, some sort of incident happened involving Harry Gipson and law enforcement officers and it could be related to a mental illness he reportedly had caused from a brain injury.

Therese Apel is on the scene of the investigation (WATCH):

Ag Commissioner Andy Gibson’s father has been killed WLBT 3 On Your Side

Posted by Therese Apel on Thursday, June 6, 2019

Andy Gipson said in a statement, “My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve.”

I’m very sad to tell you my father passed away tragically this morning after a years-long struggle with a brain injury...

Posted by Commissioner Andy Gipson on Thursday, June 6, 2019

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant tweeted a comment shortly after news of the incident broke, “Deborah and I offer our deepest sympathy to Andy and his family. I am certain his faith and our prayers will bring him through this tragedy.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on scene and is actively investigating.

This is a developing story.

