Mississippi Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson’s father killed in situation involving law enforcement

Simpson County, Miss. (WLBT) - The father of Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson was shot and killed in a situation involving law enforcement officials.
According to reports, some sort of incident happened involving Harry Gipson and law enforcement officers and it could be related to a mental illness he reportedly had caused from a brain injury.
Therese Apel is on the scene of the investigation (WATCH):
Andy Gipson said in a statement, “My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve.”
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant tweeted a comment shortly after news of the incident broke, “Deborah and I offer our deepest sympathy to Andy and his family. I am certain his faith and our prayers will bring him through this tragedy.”
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on scene and is actively investigating.
This is a developing story.
