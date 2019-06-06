Forrest County shelter open ahead of severe weather threat

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County 361 Shelter is opening its doors for those needing a safe place to stay during the severe weather on Thursday.
Forrest County Emergency Management Director Glen Moore said the shelter will remain open until the watch is over.
The shelter is located on 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
A tornado watch has been issued for Forrest County until 5 p.m. The WDAM First Alert Weather team is tracking storms moving through the Pine Belt.
