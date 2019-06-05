Woman killed in late-night crash in Pearl River Co. identified

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman from the Carriere community in Pearl River County died late Tuesday night after the pickup truck she was driving was hit head-on by a Freightliner semi.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said 56-year-old Rachel Reeves died at Highland Community Hospital less than an hour after the crash.
Officials with Mississippi Highway Patrol said the deadly collision happened on U.S. Highway 11 south of Poplarville near Savannah Millard Road around 10 p.m. MHP said it appears a 1984 Freightliner towing a second Freightliner crossed the center line of the highway, smashing head-on into the 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Reeves was driving.
Reeves was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 10:49 p.m., Turnage said. The driver and passenger in the semi were not injured.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by MHP.
