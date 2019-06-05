USM’s J.C. Keys drafted by Cincinnati Reds in MLB Draft

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Cincinnati Reds drafted University of Southern Mississippi senior RHP J.C. Keys Wednesday in the 23rd round of the MLB Draft.
Keys was selected with the 684th pick in the draft.
The Hattiesburg native and Oak Grove High School graduate appeared in 22 games in 2019, all in relief for the Golden Eagles. Keys posted a 2-1 record with a 4.65 ERA along with 49 strikeouts and 27 walks in 31 innings of work.
Keys appeared in 63 games throughout his Southern Miss career.
