Reggie Bush, Marques Colston honorees in Saints Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have announced former wide receiver Marcus Colston and former running back Reggie Bush as its latest honorees in the team’s Hall of Fame.
Colston retired after a 10-year career with the Saints in 2016. He retired as the franchise leader in every main receiving category.
“First, I want to thank the New Orleans Saints for providing me the opportunity to spend the last 10 years with such a first class organization, Colston said in a statement,” he said. “It truly is, and always will be, a dream come true for a young athlete out of Hofstra University.”
Reggie Bush retired the same year as Colston.
Bush was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft and spent five seasons in New Orleans.
Bush finished his career with the Black and Gold with 2,090 rushing yards and 2,142 receiving yards on 249 receptions. He was also part of the Saints' Super Bowl-winning team during the 2009-10 season.
Bush also played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.
Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, recipient of the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” Award, played a pivotal role in collaborating with Saints Owner Tom Benson, legislators and other Saints team officials in helping the Saints’ return to a refurbished and repaired Superdome following damage incurred during Hurricane Katrina.
She was honored for her role in the Superdome being repaired and renovated at the January 13 New Orleans Saints NFC Divisional Playoff win over Philadelphia.
